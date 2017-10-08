Broken roads

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the bad condition of Karachi’s roads. It seems that both the local and provincial governments are not interested in resolving the problems of the common man. The country’s biggest city which contributes more than 66 percent to the economy is facing the problem of broken roads. Smooth drive on these roads is not possible because of multiple potholes on the roads. At some place, roads are covered with sewers, making it difficult for a vehicle to cross the place.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the city’s roads are in good condition. Repair work should be commenced on an urgent basis so that commuters can have a smooth ride. Material of good quality should be used when overhauling the roads. It is hoped that the government will pay attention to this issue.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi