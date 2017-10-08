Solar energy

It is likely that by the end of November 2017, Pakistan will become a loadshedding-free country. However, since most of the villages in Pakistan are outside national grid, the country still needs to use the unused solar power. Take the example of the US which, despite having an abundance of fossil fuel, has 9,000 companies that are expert in solar technology. Pakistan must also adopt the same policy so that electricity can be brought to remote villages through solar power.

In this regard, I’d like to bring forward a proposal. Instead of spending a huge amount of money on imports, the country should start manufacturing solar panels. Industries in Karachi, Lahore and other cities can be assigned to manufacture required items including invertors and racks. This will not only be cost effective, but it will also engage the unemployed youth of the country. Solar energy is eco-friendly. Solar panels can easily be installed on the roof of and can easily be cleaned. It is hoped that the Ministry of Energy will look into this proposal which is in the best interest of the people.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt