Catch him if you can

Since the last week of September, an unidentified man has created a wave of fear and panic in the two densely populated areas of Karachi – Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The stranger carries a knife or a sharp object to attack women. Almost 10 women have been attacked till now. The attacker wears a helmet to hide his face and make it difficult for law-enforcement agencies to catch him. The motive of the attacker is still unknown.

A reward of Rs0.5 has been announced for anyone who will help the authorities arrest the culprit. This lone wolf has made it difficult for young women to leave their homes. These women cannot stay at home for long. They have schools to attend. They have to go to work. It is the responsibility of the higher authorities to arrest the culprit at the earliest and restore peace in the areas. For how long will the attacker keep running from the long arm of the law?

Syed Mohsin Raza Zaidi

Karachi