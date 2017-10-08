Life without health

Breast cancer is one of the common diseases in women. In Pakistan, 90,000 breast cancer cases are diagnosed every year and over 40,000 deaths are caused by it. Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia with almost one in every eight women suffering from this disease.

Unfortunately in our country, the women literacy rate is unsatisfactory. Therefore, many women do not know about preventive measures they can take to reduce the chances of the disease. The alarming increase in the number of women suffering from breast cancer calls for awareness campaigns on a larger scale. Government healthcare institutions should conduct seminars in remote areas as well to educate the people.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Chiniot