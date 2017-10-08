No winning in war

War is a synonym of destruction. History shows that wars have been destroying world peace since the beginning. Wars have always put a dent on friendly ties of countries. After the horrible World War II, the UN was formed to protect human rights. Then, the organisation vowed to prevent any such conflict. Today, the world is still trapped in a web of wars. Superpowers are threatening each other and are boasting about their nuclear arsenal.

The war in Afghanistan has been going on for over a decade. US-backed forces even dropped MOAB – commonly called ‘mother of all bombs’ – in Afghanistan. Countries now possess even deadlier weapons and any other war will mean the end of times. Why doesn’t the US understand that this long war will bring no good results? It is just a replica of the Vietnam War. It is time all the superpowers worked together to bring peace to the world. They should realise that a war is no option and that when a war breaks out, all the countries involved lose.

Noor Jan

Karachi