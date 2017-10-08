Sindh athletics trials on October 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Trials to select athletes from Sindh for the 33rd National Games 2017 will be held at Pakistan Sports Board Centre here on October 15.
The Games are slated to be held from November 18-26 in Quetta.
As per the notification of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), a committee has been formed to conduct the trials and select the squad.
KARACHI: Trials to select athletes from Sindh for the 33rd National Games 2017 will be held at Pakistan Sports Board Centre here on October 15.
The Games are slated to be held from November 18-26 in Quetta.
As per the notification of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), a committee has been formed to conduct the trials and select the squad.
Comments