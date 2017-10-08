Sun October 08, 2017
Sports

October 8, 2017

Sindh athletics trials on October 15

KARACHI: Trials to select athletes from Sindh for the 33rd National Games 2017 will be held at Pakistan Sports Board Centre here on October 15.

The Games are slated to be held from November 18-26 in Quetta.

As per the notification of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), a committee has been formed to conduct the trials and select the squad.

