Croatia sack coach Cacic ahead of crunch qualifier

ZAGREB, Croatia: Croatia sacked coach Ante Cacic and named Zlatko Dalic as his replacement on Saturday ahead of their crunch World Cup Group I qualifier in Ukraine, the Balkan nation’s Football Association (HNS) president Davor Suker said.

“Dalic is the new coach and will be in charge for the last game away to Ukraine,” Suker told a news conference in the Croatian capital.

The 50-year old Dalic, a former midfielder who spent the bulk of his career at Croatian side Varteks Varazdin, coached Emirati team Al Ain in the past three years and took them to the Asian Champions League final in 2016.