Yadav inspires India to big win in rain-hit T20

RANCHI, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led an inspired bowling effort to help India down Australia by nine wickets in the rain-shortened first Twenty20 international here on Saturday.

Chasing a revised target of 48 runs in six overs, the hosts achieved the win with three balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, on 15, and Virat Kohli, on 22, remained unbeaten.

But it was left-arm spinner Yadav who set up India’s 1-0 lead in the three-match series as he returned figures of 2-16 to restrict Australia to 118-8 in 18.4 overs when rain stopped play for about two hours. Opener Aaron Finch’s 30-ball 42 was the only bright spark for the David Warner-led side.

Score Board

India won toss

Australia

*D A Warner b Kumar 8

A J Finch b Yadav 42

G J Maxwell c Bumrah b Chahal 17

T M Head b Pandya 9

M C Henriques b Yadav 8

D T Christian run out 9

†T D Paine b Bumrah 17

N M Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 1

A J Tye not out 0

A Zampa not out 4

Extras (lb 1, w 2) 3

Total (8 wickets; 18.4 Overs) 118

Did not bat: J P Behrendorff

Fall: 1-8, 2-55, 3-76, 4-87, 5-89, 6-111, 7-113, 8-114

Bowling: Kumar 3.4-0-28-1; Bumrah 3-0-17-2; Pandya 4-0-33-1; Chahal 4-0-23-1; Yadav 4-0-16-2

India

R G Sharma b Coulter-Nile 11

S Dhawan not out 15

*V Kohli not out 22

Extras (lb 1) 1

Total 49/1 (1 wicket; 5.3 Overs) 49

To bat: M K Pandey, K M Jadhav, †M S Dhoni, H H Pandya, B Kumar, Y S Chahal, K Yadav, J J Bumrah

Fall: 1-11

Bowling: Behrendorff 1-0-5-0; Coulter-Nile 2-0-20-1; Tye 1-0-10-0; Zampa 1-0-6-0; Christian 0.3-0-7-0

Result: India won by 9 wickets (D/L method)

Series: India lead the 3-match series by 1-0

T20I debut: J P Behrendorff (Australia)

Umpires: N Menon (India) and C Shamshuddin (India). TV Umpires: A Chaudhary (India). Match Referee: Sir R Richardson (West Indies)