Mohammad Mahfooz Niners,Shabbir Sharif Niners march to victory

Nishan-e-Haider Nine-a-Side Hockey

KARACHI: Lance Naik Mohammad Mahfooz Niners defeated Captain Sher Khan Niners by 5-2, while Major Shabbir Sharif Niners beat Sawar Mohammad Niners by 8-3 on the fourth day of Nishan-e-Haider Nine-a-Side Hockey Tournament here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammad Mahfooz Niners won 1-0 in regular time before dominating the penalty shoot-out, in which they netted four goals. Their strikers easily foxed Sher Khan Niners’ goalkeeper in a brilliant display during the shoot-out. In response, their rivals proved helpless and could only score two goals in five attempts.

In field play, both the teams went on the attack but missed many goal scoring opportunities due to some solid defence. Forward Bilal Qadir scored the lone goal for the winning team.

In the second match, Shabbir Sharif Niners strolled to win in the penalty shoot-out. Their strikers played superbly and won by 4-1 to collect one point.

In field play, Shabbir Sharif Niners’ forwards were foiled by their opponents on a number of occasions as they could only manage to score once.

Both teams played aggressively in the second half. Sawar Mohammad Niners’ forwards penetrated their rivals’ defence regularly and scored two goals. However, Shabbir Sharif Niners still managed to better their opponents and win the match by scoring four goals.

Rana Sohail and Junaid Kamal netted one goal each for the winners in field play, while Mohammad Asif scored one goal for Sawar Mohammad Niners.

The top eight teams who qualified for the quarter-finals include Tufail Mohammad Niners, Mohammad Sarwar Niners, Shabbir Sharif Niners, Rashid Minhas Niners, Lalak Jan Niners, Mohammad Akram Niners, Mohammad Mehfooz Niners and Saif Ali Janjua Niners.