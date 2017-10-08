Sun October 08, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
October 8, 2017

Copper surges

Sydney: London copper held overnight gains on Friday amid holiday-thinned trading in Asia, but prices were curbed by a strong U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $6,698 a tonne by 0100 GMT. The contract finished Thursday 2.7-percent firmer, its highest close in nearly a month.

"The stronger dollar is keeping things steady at the moment," said a trader in Perth, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange resumes Monday following a week-long public holiday in China.

Putting pressure on copper and other commodities, the dollar climbed to a seven-week high versus a currency basket, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-U.S. investors.

Zinc rebounded to again trade close to 10-year highs hit this week on strong demand from China.

