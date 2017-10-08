Cotton stable

Karachi

Normal trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity remained normal, which has kept the prices firm. However, more arrivals are expected in the coming week, which might hurt the prices downwards, he added.

“Market prices will face the pressure amid increase in arrivals.”

A total of 23 transactions were recorded of around 18,000 bales at a price of Rs5,500 to Rs6,200/maund.

Among them, notable deals were recorded from Nawabshah, Sakrand, Khairpur, Saleh Pat, Rohri, Mian Channu, Mianwali, Khanewal, Burewala and Bahawalnagar.