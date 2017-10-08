Oil slips

Singapore: Oil markets were cautious on Friday as traders monitored a tropical storm heading for the Gulf of Mexico and as China remained closed for a week-long public holiday.

But the prospect of extended oil production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia helped support prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $50.63 per barrel at 0650 GMT, down 16 cents from its last close.

Brent crude was down 12 cents at $56.88 a barrel.

Activity was subdued due to the Golden Week holiday in China and because traders were monitoring tropical storm Nate, which has triggered U.S. Gulf production and refinery closures just weeks after several hurricanes pummelled the region.

Traders said they were closing positions ahead of the expected arrival of the storm as they did not want to be caught with open trades over the weekend.