Gold firm

Bengaluru: Gold was steady ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day, with prices curbed as the dollar stood firm near a seven-week high.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,267.95 an ounce at 0340 GMT. The metal was, however, down 0.9 percent for the week and headed for a fourth weekly decline.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 0.2 percent at $1,270.60 per ounce.

"The dollar is strong. That is one reason why gold is rangebound. Markets are expected to hold this way until nonfarm payrolls is out.

We might see some action only then," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains, and the dollar touched a seven-week high versus a basket of currencies on fresh signs of economic growth and hopes for progress on U.S. tax reforms, with traders looking to U.S. jobs data for near-term catalysts.