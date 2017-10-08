Dollar strengthens

SINGAPORE: The dollar touched a fresh seven-week high versus a basket of currencies, supported by hopes for progress on U.S. tax reforms, with traders looking to U.S. jobs data for near-term catalysts.

Congressional Republicans moved to hasten an overhaul of the U.S. tax code on Thursday, with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approving a fiscal 2018 spending blueprint to help advance an eventual tax bill.

The dollar drew additional support after data released on Thursday showed that orders for core capital goods in August were stronger than previously reported, suggesting robust business spending could help offset some of the economic drag of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The dollar index, which measures the dollar´s value against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 93.955. It rose to 94.016 at one point on Friday, its strongest level since Aug. 17. "We have the very first step where Congress passed the budget details, so you´re one step nearer to tax reform," said Heng Koon How, head of markets strategy for United Overseas Bank (UOB) in Singapore. The near-term focus is on U.S. job data for September, due later on Friday.

The employment data is expected to show a slowdown in jobs growth, reflecting the effects from Hurricane Harvey and Irma.