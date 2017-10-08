Sun October 08, 2017
Business

October 8, 2017

Rupee may remain stable

The rupee is likely to maintain its value against the dollar next week due to ease in international oil prices, dealers said on Saturday. The country’s import bill linked to the international oil and other commodity prices, they said.

A dealer said during the current week, the crude oil prices slipped in the international markets. “This will help reduce the dollar demand,” the dealer added. Currency experts; however, said the rupee maintained its value due to strict monitoring of the central bank.

 

