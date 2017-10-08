Investors see catalyst in blue-chip oils

Investors will remain cautious to political developments before taking positions, although blue-chip oils may lend support to the market, dealers said.

Analysts said oil marketing companies may come back in the limelight as the economic coordination committee decided to increase their margins.

On Friday, government increased the commission for dealers and oil marketing companies on the sale of petrol by 33 paisas per litre.

“(Yet) we don’t see heat on political front to cool off soon where politics will continue to dominate the fundamentals and dictate the market direction,” BIPL Securities said in a statement.

Analysts said stocks closed lower 2.6 percent during the week amid political uncertainty, while it is likely to remain range bound next week as the situation is likely to continue.

KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 2.6 percent or 1,097 points to close at 41,312 points during the week.

Average trading volumes for the week clocked in at 140 million shares, down 18 percent week on week as investors were on the sideline amidst the ongoing proceedings by the National Accountability Bureau against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The week started on a bearish note amid turbulence on the political front. The market observed weak participation from the investors.

Foreign investors remained net seller during the week with an outflow of $9.8 million.

Analyst Syed Atif Zafar at JS Research said foreign exchange reserves continued to slide, reporting a weekly decline of $228 million. Investors were concerned over the central bank’s reserves falling to a 25-month low of $13.86 billion.

Zafar said consumer price inflation of 3.9 percent year-on-year and 0.6 percent month-on-month in September was according to the market’s expectation. Pioneer Cement signed agreement to acquire 100 percent stake of Galadari Cement with 3,500 tonnes/day plant. Cement dispatches rose five percent year-on-year to 3.19 million tonnes in September. Local consumption was up 10 percent, while export was down 23 percent. Cement data invited investor’s attention in the sector’s stocks.

“Had it not been for Friday’s cement led rally, where the index recovered 2.1 percent, weekly performance would have been much worse,” an analyst at Topline Securities said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Oilfields also announced a discovery, which is expected to have annualised positive earnings per share impact of Rs12/share. Growing retail fuel consumption led to a three percent year-on-year rise in sales of petroleum oil and lubricant products to 2.16 million tonnes in September.

Other key highlights included cotton production registering 50 percent growth and apprehension of Shanghai Electric, a prospective buyer of K- Electric, on multi-year tariffs set by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority. Among the individual stocks, Nishat Chunian, Pakistan Services Limited, Ibrahim Fibres Ltd, Pakistan Suzuki and Mari Petroleum Company were the major gainers, while Crescent Steel and Allied Products, Attock Refinery Limited, Sui Northern Pipelines, Atlas Honda Limited and Sui Southern Gas were the main losers.