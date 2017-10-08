Sun October 08, 2017
Business

October 8, 2017

Federal textile minister appreciates State Life progress

Federal textile minister appreciates State Life progress

Karachi: Minister for Commerce and Textile, Mr. Mohammad Pervaiz Malik visited State Life Insurance Corporation, Principal Office.

He was received by the Chairman and Senior Management of the Corporation. The Chairman, Mr. Naveed Kamran gave a detail briefing to the Minister regarding the working of the Corporation.

The Minister appreciated the growth and progress of State Life as a leading public sector institute.***

