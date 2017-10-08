Helpline welcomed

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has appreciated the setting up of a helpline for banking consumers by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), a statement said on Saturday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver welcomed the initiative of SBP governor Tariq Bajwa to launch the helpline service and instructed banks to display the contact number at every branch, it added.

Thaver urged the SBP governor to take steps to ensure access to finance for the micro to medium sized sector.

He complained that although finance has become affordable for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), it has not become affordable for the micro entrepreneurs who are paying almost 25 percent and above which is considered high.

The Unisame president urged the SBP governor to revive the SME Bank, as an SME-specific bank will accommodate all the borrowers from micro to medium.