Top foreign firms to attend FPCCI expo

KARACHI: Around 100 companies from 14 countries have confirmed their participation in the first ever four-day Pakistan International Trade Fair – 2017 starting from October 26, a statement said on Saturday.

“This international exhibition is being organised on the pattern of big trade fairs held in regional economies such as China and India,” said Hanif Gohar, chairman standing committee on fair and exhibition, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

“International companies from the economies including China, Russia, Japan, Indonesia, UAE, South Korea, Iran, USA, Germany, Switzerland etc. are participating in this particular exhibition.”

Gohar also claimed that all stalls in six halls of the Karachi Expo Center had already been booked. Highlighting the importance of the exhibition, Haris Mithani, vice chairman of the chamber’s standing committee, said that it was high time to organise such exhibition to underpin and boost Pakistan’s dwindling exports.

“We are stuck in a stagnant economic situation and political uncertainty,” he said and hoped that international participation in the exhibition would send a positive image to the world.

He said that Chinese participation in the exhibition was very big and about half of the international companies belonged to this country, which was a direct result of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related activities.

“On the first day of the exhibition, a CPEC conference would be held in order to explore opportunities for local manufacturing sector in the corridor’s projects,” Mithani said.

The hall six of the center will be Chinese pavilion where 48Chinese companies will exhibit their products. The hall 5 will have multinational companies, and in hall 4 high brands from Pakistan will exhibit. The hall 3 will have electronic, home appliances, building materials while hall 2 will have developers and builders,

Zohair Naseer, chief operating officer at Badar Expo Solution, said that it was big achievement for the organisers that such a large number of international companies were participating from 14 countries.

Products and services from major sectors to be showcased in PITF-2017 include textile, construction & building material, chemical, FMCG brands, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, electrical &electronics, financial services, handicrafts and logistics etc.

During PITF-2017 there will be hundreds of high level meetings planned on the side lines of the exhibition between trade bodies and foreign delegates, key government officials and participants of the exhibition to forge alliances and joint ventures in trade and industry.

Various associated events such as the youth festival, fashion shows by textile firms and a gala dinner upon the closingday of the fair will also be held.

The fair will be open to the general public and students of colleges and universities on the last two days of the exhibition.