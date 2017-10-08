Finance ministry, SBP devise plan to disburse export incentives

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have jointly devised a mechanism to timely compensate the exporters under the Prime Minister incentives package to boost exports, an official said on Saturday.

The official said the SBP will transfer the amount into the bank accounts of exporters on the basis of consignments and it will simultaneously share the relevant information with the finance ministry. “We have ensured that there will be no delay in payments now.”

The official further said the finance ministry has already cleared Rs14 billion on account of exporters package since January against the total due amount of Rs19 billion.

The remaining payment of Rs5 billion is in the pipeline, which will be cleared soon in a bid to incentivise exports, the official added.

In January, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced Rs180 billion incentives package to boost exports.

Officials said the confidence building measures, approved by Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi, are aimed at yielding desired results for the export sector.

“Now onwards, there would be no delay in payment of incentive package for exporters,” a top official said.

“Exporters would be given more incentives to find

out nontraditional markets in order to fetch more foreign exchange through exports.”

On Friday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved a provision of 50 percent of the export package incentives to eligible textile and non-textile sectors on the same terms as for the January to June 2017.

Remaining half would, however, be provided if the exporters achieve a 10 percent or more increase in exports.

The decision implies that 50 percent of incentives package will be provided by January 2018, while remaining amount would be disbursed in July next year on the basis of 10 percent increment in exports.

The cabinet also approved an additional two percent drawback to the exporters for exports to non-traditional markets. It also approved an expeditious settlement of payment claims by the central bank.

The State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue also signed a memorandum of understanding to enable tax payment through alternate delivery channels (ADCs).

An agreement to launch a pilot project for payment of taxes/duties on cross border trade, and an agreement for payment of domestic taxes were also recently signed.

The alternate delivery channels payment system will help the State Bank of Pakistan save billions of rupees, which are currently paid as annual service charges for revenue collection.

The alternate delivery channels would also ensure real-time transfer of funds to the national exchequer, enable FBR to report accurate collection of taxes on real time basis, and avoid the need for cumbersome reconciliations.

The modern payment system will also enable a more conducive environment for e-commerce in Pakistan.