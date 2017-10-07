Resolved

This refers to the letter, ‘Weak connection’ (Oct 3), by M Abid Hafeez. This is to clarify that PTCL is actively engaged in responding to all customer complaints and that this specific complaint was resolved to the customer’s satisfaction. In order to serve customers better and in a timely manner, PTCL offers multi-channel customer support and the 1218 helpline which is operational round the clock.

Moreover, in order to improve overall customer experience, the company is continuously upgrading its network to provide state-of-the-art telecommunication services to its customers.

Fariha Tahir Shah (Head of Corporate Communication PTCL)