Tireless efforts

Dadi Lilawati, a renowned social worker, devoted her life for the cause of education of women in a society where these women mostly remain inside houses due to social barriers. She started her education carrier before independence and remained a source of inspiration for female students, teachers and social activists in Sindh. In the 1960’s when education was not as common as it is today, Lilawati successfully convinced the people for allowing women to get education. It was due to her tireless efforts that the people started sending young girls to education institutions. Lilawati established the Madame Chatturbai Jotsingh Centre for Women, founded a Naari Sabha and a park exclusively for women.

Although she faced many threats and challenges, she never bowed down before this male-dominated society. Lilawati’s contribution to education, health and social welfare will be remembered forever. She died on September 25, at the age of 101. The Sindh government should pay tribute to Lilawati for her work. An education institution should be named after her to honor her efforts.

Aijaz Ali Khuwaja (Karachi)