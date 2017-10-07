Sat October 07, 2017
October 7, 2017

Results are out

The result of the Competitive Examination (CSS) has been announced. This year, the result showed a slight improvement. Out of the 23,025 candidates that took the exam, 312 students were successful.

Although the result is slightly better than the last year’s, it still exposes the low standard of education of our country. The authorities need to take concrete steps to improve the state of the education sector.

Sibtain Shah (Kohat)

