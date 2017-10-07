Where hope grows

The transgender community living in our society faces numerous challenges on a daily basis. Many people do not treat them the way they should be treated. In fact, these people do not even receive parental love. Even today, children who are transgender are often disowned by their families. This disownment is often the fault of conservative mindset of society. Many people believe that they will be disowned by society, if they announce the birth of a child who is transgender. It is ironic that the transgender community is still not independent in this country that fought for its independence 70 years ago.

They say there is light at the end of the tunnel. Similarly, there is still a ray of hope for these people. This year, the government issued a landmark passport with a separate category for these people. This month, the marginalised community of the country celebrated Allama Iqbal Open University announcement in which the varsity said that it will provide free education to people who are transgender. It is a commendable step. It is hoped that every institute in our country will take such initiatives in order to create an egalitarian society.