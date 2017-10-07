Lost in filing

To increase the number of income tax returns, the FBR has made it obligatory for all salaried persons having taxable income to file income tax returns electronically. An overwhelming majority of government employees welcomed this decision because the online system is secure, fast, convenient and time-saving for taxpayers and it has reduced the paper work. However, this method of filing tax returns has also met with criticism. This is because many people are either unable to understand this online system or are not able to update their records every year due to persistent technical errors and lack of proper guidance from the officers of FBR. Therefore, a majority of people turn to consultants for help. Since these consultants charge an exorbitant fee, many taxpayers do not bother to file the returns.

This year, and like every year before, the FBR has extended the last date of filing the returns. The new deadline is October 31. Keeping in view the problems faced by taxpayers, the authorities are requested to organise workshops at district levels to explain the method of filing tax returns in easy steps. Attendance at these workshops should be made compulsory for government employees so that the number of active taxpayers can be increased..

Suhail Ahmed Shaikh (Larkana)