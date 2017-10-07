Sat October 07, 2017
Newspost

October 7, 2017

Mountains of garbage

The garbage problem of our country is partly due to careless actions of citizens. Almost everyone throw garbage on main roads. This exposes the lack of manners of the people in today’s society. It seems that our sense of living and cleanliness is going down. Last month, after Eidul Azha all streets were covered with animals’ waste. In good old times proper places were constructed and limestone powder was sprinkled around them to eliminate the foul smell coming from the waste. The people would dispose of the waste and offal which would then be collected by the municipal authorities.

It is unfortunate that in today’s fast-growing world, we haven’t come up with a proper plan to deal with the country’s garbage problem. Nowhere in the world, anyone would witness heaps of garbage on roads. We need to create an awareness program and our media needs to play a special role in educating our people not to throw garbage on roads. Local governments must take it as a challenge and keep their areas neat and clean. This problem needs serious attention of the government. Citizens and authorities must come together to tackle the garbage crisis and to make our cities clean and beautiful.

Zahid Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)

