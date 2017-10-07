For humanity

In this age of extreme poverty, there are many who are deprived of basic facilities and are facing tough times just to get a meal on their plate. For them, survival is the toughest challenge. Under such circumstances, it is really heartening to see that there are some NGOs and social welfare organisations which are continuously serving the underprivileged. These not-for-profit organisations work on multiple causes of which one is to eradicate poverty and hunger from Pakistan. These organisations offer free food to the people who belong to low-income households so that they can at least have nutritional meals two times a day.

Recently, Aman Health and Saylani Welfare International Trust have joined hands to cater to the needy. It is so heartening to see that big organisations are working together and dealing with the bigger challenges and increasing their efforts. With this collaboration, both the organisations together will be serving around 200,000 people on a daily basis. Probably this is the reason that Pakistan is counted among the countries which are most active in the field of social welfare. This is a unique collaboration between the two organisations and it is hoped that both of them will work even harder to serve humanity.

Muhammad Rohail Hassan (Karachi)