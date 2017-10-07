QAU students continue protest

Islamabad: The academic activities at the Quaid-i-Azam University remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Friday due to the protest by the students against the expulsion of colleagues over recent violence, poor facilities, higher fee, and shortage of hostels.

The protesters blocked the main university road and didn't allow buses to ply on the campus. A number of students representing two ethnic councils had engaged in a fierce armed clash, causing injuries to several of them.

Some of the culpable students were expelled and others were rusticated, while a number of them were given penalties. QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf said senior members of the administration met protesters, whose principal demand was to reverse penalties imposed on their colleagues over the recent violence.

He said he, three relevant deans, registrar and head of the University Discipline Committee, who were present in the meeting, informed the students that the administration did not have authority to reverse the punishments, but was willing to place their appeal in the next meeting of the Syndicate.

The VC said the students refused the offer and demanded immediate restoration of their expelled colleagues before 'engineering' a strike. He said the city administration had been helping the university administration negotiate with the students.