Dr Asim says he is not among those who flee country

KARACHI: PPP Karachi President Dr Asim Hussain has said that the politics of Nawaz Sharif revolved around the Greater Punjab. The PPP leader was talking to newsmen at the Karachi Airport after returning from London where he had gone for medical treatment.

The PPP leader said we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan Army for the country's defence. He said that it would be better for Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with the army, terming it dangerous for the country. “Pakistan does not belong to Nawaz Sharif but to its 200 million people. “We established this country and we will also preserve it,” said the PPP leader. He said Nawaz wanted to push back the country's development. “Our politics is for the growth of Pakistan.”

He said he wanted to tell Nawaz Sharif that he was not among those who flee the country, unlike the Sharif family. Dr Asim said he had returned to Karachi to silence all those who had claimed that he had fled. The former federal minister said that those who had instituted false cases against him were themselves facing cases today.