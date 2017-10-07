Nawaz wants martial law imposed, says Imran

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his ministers wanted to become political martyrs by paving the way for the imposition of martial law.

Addressing a news conference at the Chief Minister’s House, he said there was no chance of imposition of martial law in the country. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were in collusion to hide their corruption.

Those who had attacked the Supreme Court in the past were now undermining democracy, he said, adding, Nawaz Sharif knew that his assets worth billions of rupees would be frozen if the money laundering case was proved against him.

The PTI chief said his ministers were also aware of the fact that they would be apprehended after Nawaz Sharif. He demanded fresh elections, which he said were must for the continuity of democracy.

Imran Khan demanded immediate merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed the Fata Secretariat a den of corruption.

The PTI chief observed that those who opposed the merger of Fata with KP had own vested interests. He extended his party’s support to those protesting for the KP-Fata merger. He said that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmud Khan Achakzai had no role in Fata as he had always talked about the interests of Afghanistan.

He added that there was no system in place to bring an end to the years’ long war that destroyed the infrastructure and inflicted losses on the people of Fata. Thousands of people migrated from the tribal areas due to the conflict, he said, adding the merger of Fata with KP was in the interest of the country. Imran Khan said that only two persons were opposing the merger of Fata with KP, adding there was no option except accepting the demands of the tribal people. He feared that terrorism could resurface if the tribal areas were not included in KP.

The PTI chief said the KP government was administratively and economically ready to provide Fata its share after the merger and the local government system was ideally suited for Fata. He said his party’s government would distribute funds through its local government system and the local people would be able to undertake uplift projects in accordance with their needs.

The PTI head alleged that successive governments and political agents squandered billions of rupees meant for the uplift of the underdeveloped areas. He alleged that the Fata Secretariat was one of the major corruption dens in Pakistan and the situation in Fata would have been different if the money had been spent on the welfare of the tribesmen.

Imran Khan said the federal government was paralysed as resources were being spent to protect a disqualified individual. He believed that institutions, including the Supreme Court, were being attacked and the prime minister was declaring a disqualified person as premier.

Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif was not fighting to uphold the supremacy of law but he feared his assets could be frozen.The PTI chief said both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly were facing corruption charges, so how they could nominate an impartial person as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

To a question about the extension of the civil administration and police to Fata, he said that Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak had decided to hold a meeting with the Peshawar corps commander to finalise the arrangements. He said the provincial government and police were ready for the job.