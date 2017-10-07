NAB chairman’s appointment: Khursheed hands over PTI, MQM-P lists to PM

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday handed over the proposed names from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the second round of consultation meeting between them on the names of a dozen candidates for the appointment of the new NAB chairman.

The meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed lasted for 70 minutes here Friday as they held consultation on the three names proposed by the PTI and three names by the MQM-P.

The PTI proposed the names of former IG Police Shoaib Suddle, Justice (retd) Falak Sher and ex-chief secretary Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Arbab Shahzad while the MQM suggested the name of Justice (retd) Mehmood Rizvi, Justice (retd) Ghaus Muhhamad and ECP ex-secretary Kanwar Dilshad.

Though the PTI did not hand over their proposed names to opposition leader, he picked the names on behalf of the PTI through media as the PTI chose the media to propose their names while the MQM had sent their proposed name to the opposition leader.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Syed Khursheed Shah said that the meeting was held in the pleasant atmosphere and they held detailed discussion on all the names so far proposed by the government and opposition. “I also handed the proposed names of the PTI and MQM to the prime minister,” he said.

The opposition leader said there was no deadlock in the talks as the consultation was held in pleasant atmosphere. “I am hopeful that the positive result would emerge after another round of one or two meetings,” he said.

Syed Khursheed Shah said he was making all-out efforts to pick a better person for the post of the NAB chairman. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave a list of three names of IB DG Aftab Sultan, Justice (R) Rehmat Jaffery and Justice (R) IJaz Chaudhry while the opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah gave three names -- Justice (R) Faqeer Muhammad Kokhar, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and ECP former secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed.