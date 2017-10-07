Senate record shows law minister didn’t oppose Hamdullah’s amendment

ISLAMABAD: While the controversy over who is responsible for the changes in the nomination form of the candidates under Elections Act 2017 is yet to die down despite reversal of the changes, the official Senate record answers many questions.

The government was forced to reverse changes in nomination form of the candidates pertaining to declaration about the finality of the Prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) after public outcry and strong protest by the opposition.

According to verbatim records of the Senate proceedings on 22nd September, 2017, Senator Hafiz Hamdullah of Jamiatul-Ulema-e-Islam-F pointed out changes in the nomination form of the candidates. The official record of the Senate shows that the upper House had rejected the move by Senator Hafiz Hamdullah to prevent changes in the nomination forms with a majority vote of 34 against 13.

According to page 51 of the record, uploaded on the Senate website (ttp:// www.senate.gov. pk/uploads/documents/ debates/ 1506339021_525.pdf), the senator objected to removal of words “I solemnly swear” and proposed to add “shall declare on oath” to the sentence.

The record shows, the Minister for Law Zahid Hamid did not oppose the change. When asked by the presiding officer, the minister is quoted as saying, “I would not like to oppose in that sense.”

The page 54 of the same record shows Zahid Hamid explaining that anyone giving false declaration about the finality of the prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabbuwat) will be guilty of corrupt practice. Again the presiding officer asked the minister: “Are you opposing it?” to which the minister is quoted as saying: “I am not opposing it sir”.

When contacted by The News, Senator Hamdullah said although his amendment was rejected by the house with a majority vote, the minister did support his amendment at the time. “I proposed four amendments in the bill. One was pertaining to finality of the prophethood and on that particular amendment, the minister for law supported me,” he said. He, however, pointed out that other changes he proposed were opposed by the minister, and the house rejected them with voice vote.