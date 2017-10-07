Links with banned outfits: Affected MPs lodge protest with prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has ordered an inquiry into a letter of Intelligence Bureau (IB) in which 37 PML-N parliamentarians have been alleged having connection with Daesh and other banned militant outfits.

Sources said DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in this regard. The parliamentarians whose names have been mentioned in the list and some federal ministers were also present on this occasion.

The parliamentarians denied connections with Daesh and the banned outfits and termed the list an effort to spoil their career. They said if the IB did not satisfy them, then they would table a privilege motion in the House.

Later Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with the parliamentarians. The parliamentarians included federal ministers Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Owais Leghari, Arshad Leghari, Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Balighur Rehman and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Javed Abbasi.

The parliamentarians termed the list a conspiracy against them and said parliamentarians from southern and central Punjab were intentionally included in the list. They said if any of them had connections with the banned outfits then the IB should report to the prime minister.

The prime minister heard the viewpoint of director general IB and said an FIR had been lodged against the media persons concerned because it was a fake list and the IB had not written a letter to the PM Office (PMO).

DG IB Aftab Sultan said probably someone at his office was involved in forging his signature and he had ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. He told the prime minister that the inquiry report would be shared with him and Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Abbasi said no such correspondence was made from his office in this regard and an inquiry would be conducted.