JI, JUI-F’s presence in parliament critically important

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) are the only two political parties which had officially and formally sought amendments in favour of Khatam-e-Nabuwat declaration under oath in the Election Act 2017 when the legislation was under process in the parliament.

In the Senate, Senator Sirajul Haq of JI and Senator Hafiz Hamdullah of JUI(F) had jointly submitted amendments to block any change in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat related provisions in the election laws.

Later in the National Assembly, JI MNA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah had moved amendments to protect the declaration under oath as was previously available. But his amendment was also rejected by the majority.

According to Senate record, before the then proposed law (now enacted as Election Act 2017) was tabled for voting in the Upper House, Senator Hafiz Hamdullah and Senator Sirajul Haq submitted before the Senate secretariat certain amendments.

These amendments mainly suggested two changes. One was to make the election candidates’ statements as “declaration on oath”. The second suggested that a Muslim aspirant of contesting elections “shall” be made to declare on oath that “he solemnly swears that he believes in the absolute and unqualified finality of the Prophethood of Harzat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the last of the Prophets…..”

However, on the day of voting on the new election law Sirajul Haq was not present in the Senate, leaving Hafiz Hamdullah of JUI(F) alone to fight the case. In the case of “declaration on oath”, the house (including both government and opposition benches) rejected his amendment.

Then Hamdullah approached government as well as opposition Senators to get support for the other amendment, which was aimed at maintaining the previous declaration under oath and starting with the words, “I solemnly swear”.

Senator Hamdullah when contacted by this correspondent confirmed and the Senate record proves that in the case of this amendment, the law minister when asked by the presiding officer, “Are you opposing it”, said, “I am not opposing it sir”.

When Hamdullah’s amendment was put to vote before the house by the presiding officer, only 13 members favoured it while 34 were against it.

Later when the law was being processed and finalized in the National Assembly, JI MNA Tariq Ullah moved amendments to protect the declaration under oath as was previously available. But his amendment was also rejected by the majority.

MNA Tariq Ullah when contacted told The News that when his amendments moved before the voting the treasuring benches opposed his amendments whereas the opposition was busy in shouting match with the government MPs on the issue of NS’s disqualification.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah sought support for his amendments from an important opposition voice but he was ignored because of the unending shouting match between the government and opposition on NS’s disqualification issue.

Sahibzada is of the view that because of shouting his statement was badly interrupted. He said that in the absence of Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, he was given the opportunity to make the house understand what his amendments are all about.

The JI MNA said that later in the evening, he received a phone call from the Speaker NA who expressed his displeasure over the situation that led to the rejection of his amendments. Sahibzada said that the Speaker played important role in undoing the wrong whereas despite the deafening voices it was only Shaikh Rashid Ahmad who during his speech spoke in favour of his amendments. Sahibzada said that later when it became clear that what wrong had been done, other MPs expressed their grief.

The above facts at least prove the unfortunate point that when this highly sensitive issue was brought by the JI and the JUI(F) before the two houses, the parliament, the political parties and even the media were focused on the issue of Election Laws amendment for undoing Nawaz Sharif's disqualification as head of the PML-N.