NAB will cease to function without chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will cease to exist or function during the time when it will have no chairman due to his non-appointment after the retirement of the incumbent chief, Qamar Zaman, on October 9.

It is not a correct assertion being made by some that in case of failure of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to agree on the new NAB chairman, the authority to nominate him will be exercised by the Supreme Court.

“The apex court has no such power. However, it can remove a NAB chairman as it had done in the past in the cases of Admiral (retd) Fasih Bokhari and Justice (retd) Deedar Hussain Shah for the reason that they were not appointed in accordance with the law (during the last Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government),” noted legal expert and former NAB deputy prosecutor general Raja Aamer Abbas told The News when contacted.

According to a Supreme Court judgment, the deputy NAB chairman (Imtiaz Tajwar) also can’t perform the functions, even temporarily, of its chief, and he, like the entire corruption buster, will be in suspended animation when it will be without a duly appointed chairman. Likewise, all of its directors general, who work as per the powers given to them by the chairman, also can’t function because there will be no legally empowered authority, the chairman, in place to do so. Nobody in the NAB will be able to exercise the powers of ordering arrest, inquiry, investigation or filing of references owing to non-existence of chairman.

Under section 8(c) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, as and when the NAB chief is absent or unable to perform the functions of his office due to any reason whatsoever, the deputy chairman will act as the NAB chairman, and in case he is also absent or unable to perform his functions, any officer of the institution duly authorized by the chief to act as the chairman, shall act as such.

This clause makes it clear that the delegation of powers to the deputy chairman or any other officer will be possible only when the organization has a chairman in position, and if it is without a chief, no authority can be provisionally entrusted to anybody. It means that the NAB will become absolutely non-functional.

Aamer Abbas said that if the two principal consultees – the prime minister and the opposition leader – are unable to agree on any name for the new NAB chairman before the retirement of Qamar Zaman and the organization is rendered out of order, the NAB may seek guidance from the Supreme Court judge, who is monitoring and supervising its proceedings and hearings in the Islamabad accountability court against deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, the son-in-law and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

However, this will only concern the proceedings in the accountability court on the four references against the Sharif family and the NAB’s prosecution. A large number of other references sponsored by the anti-graft agency will be affected due to chairman’s absence.

Under section 6 of the NAO, a NAB Chairman will be appointed by the president in consultation with the premier and the opposition leader for a non-extendable period of four years and shall not be removed except on the grounds of removal of Supreme Court judges.

Section 8 says a person shall not be appointed as the NAB chairman unless he is a retired chief justice or a judge of the Supreme Court or the chief justice of a high court, or is a retired officer of the armed forces equivalent to the rank of a lieutenant general; or is a retired federal government officer in grade 22 or equivalent.

The prime minister and the opposition leader have held a number of meetings to evolve a consensus on a new NAB chairman from amongst a long list of nominees proposed by different political parties. There is a large battalion of recommendations, nearly a dozen, made by the five parliamentary forces. Every side is pressing that its choice must be preferred.

The insistence of all players to have their candidate appointed as NAB chairman has made the task very difficult. The law only restricts the process of consultations to the premier and the opposition leader. However, Khursheed Shah has expanded, creating impediments for himself and the prime minister, by seeking the choices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

By knocking down Fasih Bokhari’s appointment, disputed by the then opposition leader, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had held in May 2013 that consultation was not made in accordance with section 6 of the NAO and the law declared by this court. The federal government was directed to make fresh appointment without further loss of time.

A five-member bench had also held in January 2011 on a petition that had challenged the delegation of the NAB chief’s powers to the deputy chairman due to the non-appointment of the chairman for three months that the federal government is directed to fill the vacant offices of the NAB head and the prosecutor-general within one month of announcement of this judgment positively failing which the then acting chairman (Javed Zia Qazi) shall ipso facto and without further ado stand denuded of his authority to continue exercising the assigned powers of the chairman and performing any other function not conferred upon him by the NAO. If in such an eventuality the NAB practically ceases to exist or function under the NAO then the blame for the same shall rest squarely upon the federal government’s shoulders, it said.