UK detains nine foreign flagships, including Indian, Panama

LONDON: Custodian of British sea territories, The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has detained nine (9) foreign flagship including one Indian and four (4) Panama flagged vessels in the Territory of British Sea, it was announced by MCA here today.

All vessels detained under the rules and regulations of European Union (EU) law (2009/16/EC). Vessels were stopped in the territory of British seas, after inspection nine (9) vessels were found with major deficiencies of the standards set by EU, says MCA in a statement.

“There were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port. Seven vessels remained under detention from previous months” Authorities said that it was in response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.

“The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected, is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high-risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection”.

Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency: When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if possible.

And, when applicable, the list includes those passenger crafts prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

MCA sources told that Indian vessel was detained on deficiencies of five ground the name of Indian Vessel was MALAVIYA SEVEN GT300 IMO: 9087312, Flag: India (Grey List) Company: GOL Offshore Ltd Classification Society: Date and Place of Detention: 5th October 2016 at Aberdeen

“Grounds for Indian Vessels detention details were, Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions not as required, Wages missing, calculation of Payment of wages missing, fire pumps and pipes were not found as per required standard, Seafarers employment agreement: Invalid. Rest of eight (8) vessels were included four (4) from Panama Republic, one from Farao Island, One from Marshal Islands, Cook Island, one was found unregistered.