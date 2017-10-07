Sat October 07, 2017
National

October 7, 2017

SALU organises lecture to highlight HEC’s achievements

SALU organises lecture to highlight HEC's achievements

SUKKUR: In order to mark 15 years of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), a lecture was organised by the Directorate of Planning & Development, titled “Role and Contribution of HEC in the Physical Development and Infrastructure”, at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU). SALU Faculty of Arts and Languages Dean Muhammad Yousuf Khushk said that the HEC, since its inception, has made tremendous efforts for the physical development and infrastructure of universities

