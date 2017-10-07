Sherpao lauds army chief’s visit to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Welcoming Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent visit to Afghanistan, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao on Friday expressed satisfaction over the thaw in ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Mohammad Naraim area of Charsadda district, where former Federal Investigation Agency director Aziz Khan announced joining the QWP along with his relatives and supporters.

Aftab Sherpao said that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was received warmly in Kabul and the QWP welcomed the constructive dialogue held between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani delegation.

"Both the countries are facing similar problems like terrorism and militancy. If Afghanistan suffers, Islamabad will also not have peace and stability," he said He deplored that the Fata merger with KP had been put on the backburner once again, which he called an injustice to people.

The QWP chief maintained that it was unfortunate that 200 million people had been suffering due to the opposition of two political parties, which insisted that the Fata and KP should not be merged.