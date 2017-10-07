Roof collapse claims teen girl’s life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A girl was killed, while five others were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Shikarpur. The roof of the house of a truck driver, Yaseen Soomro, collapsed on Thursday, killing his 12-year-old daughter Samina. The locals reached the site of the incident and rescued other members of the family and shifted them to a nearby hospital.
