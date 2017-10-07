Teachers’ Day observed in SU

Print Story
SUKKUR: The World Teachers’ Day was observed in the University of Sindh. The event highlighted the need for teachers’ professional development in line with the global move for quality education, professional independence, freedom and the tools needed to deliver quality education.
