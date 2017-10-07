Sat October 07, 2017
National

October 7, 2017

Teachers’ Day observed in SU

SUKKUR: The World Teachers’ Day was observed in the University of Sindh. The event highlighted the need for teachers’ professional development in line with the global move for quality education, professional independence, freedom and the tools needed to deliver quality education.

