PPP candidate beats rival

SUKKUR: A PPP candidate was elected as the Naseerabad Town Committee chairman here on Friday. Reports said that the candidate was elected through a transparent voting process. Engineer Khan Muhammed Phulpoto of the PPP stood against Rasool Bakhsh Khoso of the PPP (Shaheed Bhutto). The PPP candidate got 13 votes, while the PPP (SB) candidate got four votes. Thus, PPP candidate Phulpoto was declared as the Naseerabad Town Committee chairman. It is significant to mention here that the chairman’s seat fell vacant following the death of former chairman Muhammed Hayat Shaikh.