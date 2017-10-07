Sat October 07, 2017
National

October 7, 2017

Three prisoners killed in Khushab van attack

KHUSHAB: Three prisoners were killed and two policemen injured as prisoners van came under attack in Khushab Friday. The incident took place in Khushab when unidentified persons opened fire at a police van carrying prisoners resulting in the killing of three prisoners and injuring two policemen. The injured cops have been shifted to a hospital while bodies of victims would be handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

