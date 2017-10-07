Some elite schools in Sindh defy govt orders, raise fee

KARACHI:Sindh government’s Education Department is reluctant to take action against some highly influential private schools allegedly for charging self-enhanced fees, illegal Security fees and not obeying the directions of regularity authority ‘Sindh Education Department’s Directorate of Private Schools’; despite of so many complaints of parents, civil society activists and even elected representatives, The News learnt.

According to the official documentary evidences available with The News, Majority of schools are not only charging self-increased fees by overlapping the rules of Directorate of Private Schools the controlling and regulatory authority, also charging two times illegal security fees one as security deposit and second in the name of enhanced security measures of schools and majority of schools never bothered to return the charged security deposit fee in case of leaving of school by student.

According to the rules of Directorate any private school of whole province including provincial capital Karachi, could increase fees up to 5 percent every year with the approval of Directorate but many schools of posh areas always engaged in violating the rules and keep enhancing the fees up to 50 percent.

Documentary evidences further revel that Directorate of Private Schools received many complaints from parents of students, civil society activists regarding the charging of self-increased fees and other irregular matters; but due to backing of Sindh government’s political and bureaucratic high-ups, Directorate did not take any serious action accept issuing them notices.

This reporter tried his best to contact Director General of Private Schools wing Manssob Siddiqi, called at his cell and official numbers, sent him detailed text messages and waited for three days but till the filling of this story he did not responded, however Registrar of Private Schools Wing Rafia Mallah said that actually few schools of o-level system raised fees and this Directorate received many complaints against them and started legal process as per ordinance and rules of the directorate of private institutions but these schools filed petitions against our rules as well as actions initiated. As for as pressure is concerned the officers of this department don't take pressure nor any one from superior authority has ever pressurised us and the matters of eliteO-levels schools are still in court after the court decision we will take strong decisions as per court orders and implement it in letter and spirit

It is pertinent to mention that last year Sindh High Court divisional bench headed by then Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Sajjad Ali Shah seizing with the petition of Private Schools regarding the permission of enhancement of fees; had ruled that no further enhancement shall be permitted until the re-registration of the schools and permission of Directorate.

Private School’s management challenged the decision in Supreme Court which remanded back to Sindh High Court for detailed judgment in this regard where matter is still under proceeding.

Ghulam Abbas Baloch president of private schools association ‘Professional Enhancement for Education’ told this reporter that majority of the private schools obey the rules of Sindh government and neither increased the fees nor recovered any Security fee.

Abbas added “problem is of only two percent of elite class schools whose curriculum and examination system is totally different from the majority of schools”.