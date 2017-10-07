Sharif’s journey of defiance

This is something unprecedented, something we had not seen in the past i.e. the PML role as a party of defiance. At present, it is in power as well as challenging the decision of disqualification of its leader. Irrespective of the final outcome of this political tussle, either in the shape of 'New Political Order’, or shifting of power centre, it would certainly will have far-reaching political consequences.

As former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after making some fiery speeches of defiance, left for London to see his ailing wife, sources said, his brother Shahbaz Sharif would look after political changes within and outside the PML-N.

On Wednesday, in Lahore, speeches of two Sharifs were not only emotional but also set the tone that they would not 'give up’. How they will fight this legal and political battle would be interesting to watch. Apparently, both have made some kind of political arrangement how to deal with the situation.

If reports suggest that his return ticket is for January 4, 2018, we may see some shift in the PML politics in the months to come. But, Sharif's long absence could generate lot of debate and controversies, as his next date of hearing is on Oct 9, when he was supposed to be indicted. The presence of an accused is a must for indictment and this itself raises many questions as either the court would issue his warrant or ask his lawyer to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

Divided house of the opposition also suited the ruling party and the recent events clearly showed that the incumbent PML-N government has decided to carry on and at the same time fully behind its leader, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan remained in political turmoil for years, but what we are witnessing today is the voice of defiant, not from smaller province or ruler from Sindh, but from the real power centre i.e. Punjab.

Whether it is based on some basic principles, like who has the right to rule, or person-specific ambition and desire. Political leadership need to resolve this issue instead of taking advantage of any leader's disqualification.

Punjab has remained Pakistan's political power base even when it was not the majority province and its power elite based on civil and military establishment never accepted the then East Pakistan as majority and its democratic right to rule since 1965.

Today, a powerful political leader from Punjab is trying to correct the historic wrong. The only difference is that he realised it when he was ousted from power by what many of us including Nawaz Sharif believe as independent judiciary. So, there are more than one reasons for him to accept this verdict, even if he becomes the victim.

Pakistan's biggest political dilemma is that historically none of the four pillars of the state could feel proud of its role as they always tried to make each other weak rather made them strong.

Superior judiciary in post-2007 lawyer movement is trying to correct some of its historic wrong. If one goes through some of the judgments passed during tenure of former chief justice, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, it clearly reflected an indirect confession of the past.

It is still premature to say that as a result of any SC verdict, there would not be any chance of extra-constitutional action, as it had happened on July 5, 1977, when the powerful elite ignored Hina Jillani case of the 70s against martial law.

Till the era of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the family of the man in driving seat was not visible on the political scene of the country. Bhutto was not hanged because he was found guilty of a conspiracy to kill, but for his politics and defiant.

Bhutto's popular base was Punjab, though he himself was from Larkana. The Sharif family was brought into politics by the then establishment to counter the popular base of Bhutto and that too from his power base i.e. Punjab.

So, when he described Nawaz Sharif as the product of the establishment, it is equally important to assess the historic role which the Pakistani establishment has been playing with the political destiny of the country through one experiment or another.

Pakistan Muslim League historically was not used to the language of defiance, as in the last 70 years, the party called PML from A to Z had been the B-team of the establishment.

But, for the first time in 1999, we witnessed a major shift, when a popular leader from Punjab, was not only ousted but tried for hijacking, sentenced for life imprisonment and even faced an appeal for enhancement of sentence from life to death, before a Saudi intervention rescued him, which led to 10 years deal, under which he would remain in exile and not indulges in politics.

As far I know, there was a division within the family over this deal, but ultimately they left the country. From 1999 to 2000, Sharif, despite his being in prison, managed the party, but as he was ousted from politics, his party got divided. He was replaced by the Chaudhrys of Gujrat as leader from Punjab, close to establishment.

After the return of Sharif into mainstream politics, thanks to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007 once again put him in the driving seat. But, it appeared as if he had not learnt any lesson and put his weight behind the establishment to create hurdles during the PPP government from 2008 to 2013.

During the five years of the PPP, the role of the judiciary was termed controversial by many, and they turned the independence of judiciary into judicial activism. But, since during that period, it suited Sharif, he himself went to the SC in Memogate and supported the ouster of former PM, Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Pakistan's political elite missed the opportunity of making institutions strong and, despite Zardari's historic decision of handing over all presidential powers to the parliament, the political parties could not make parliament as the most powerful institution and Mian Nawaz Sharif must share this blame.

Now, we are passing through the most difficult political phase as the voice of defiant has come from the power centre of Pakistani politics after Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified to contest elections as an MNA and thus his entry into Parliament had been blocked and that too by the Supreme Court.

Legally, Nawaz Sharif is out from electoral politics but it may not be easy to oust him from the mainstream street politics and his campaign in coming weeks and months would be the politics of defiance and the 'angry Sharif,' can cause lots of problem for lots of people.

Challenge for Sharif and PML-N would be in the post NAB cases. The charges if proven may take Sharif to long prison and irrespective of the verdict, based on merit and facts, it would still be a test whether Sharif and PML-N supporters and voters would accept it or not. Whether Sharif in or out, the victory for the PML in next election could be the vindication of his politics while the defeat could buried his politics and it would be difficult for PML, to remain as intact as it is, today.

Any New Political Order minus Sharifs would be difficult to implement. Therefore, Sharifs too have to finalised and decide their second and third line of defence. Shahbaz Sharif very much looked like an alternative leader, but the one who would not leave his brother and do politics which could resolved around Nawaz Sharif's political narrative.

Now, will Sharif be successful in what appears to be his final political journey before the next general election in 2018, and can he take his party, Pakistan Muslim League’s yet another landmark victory would be a real test and challenge for the former prime minister.

But, at the moment, the PML-N looks like a leading opposition party as well as party in power as reflected from some of the events which had occurred in post SC verdict against Sharif in July.

Even during the hearing in the SC, when he was the prime minister and facing a trial in the post Panama papers leak, defending himself and his children, events which unfolded clearly reflected an unusual developments, something which Pakistanis had not been used to.

Investigation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising beside other members two from premier Intelligence agencies, leak of Hussain Nawaz photographs, WhatsApp controversy, all now seen by Sharif and PML-N in a different way and not merely part of normal proceedings.

Unfortunately, Sharif himself took this path instead of presenting himself before the Parliament. He also had a choice to 'quit or fight.' Resignation on moral ground could have saved Sharif from events which unfolded after April, 2016. He could have buried the opposition movement before it was even launched. He must also regret not to accept the Parliamentary path to resolve the crisis.

After SC final verdict of 5-0 and reference to NAB, with direction to complete proceedings against Sharif and others within six months and appointment of monitoring judge were also seen as unprecedented by many retired jurists.

Whatever happened in the last eight months or a year, had happened in his own government when he was the prime minister. So, if there was a conspiracy at any institutional level, it raised the question about the functioning of his government. If there was a conspiracy at the institutional level or Individual level only he knows, something which he has not yet disclosed. If such a conspiracy finally succeeded he as the than Prime Minister, should accept his and his government failure.

Therefore, Sharif first needs to satisfy the public opinion that his defiance is based on principle and not person specific. Perhaps, he could have been on a much stronger position had he shown defiance as a leader or the PML-N founder rather getting himself elected through controversial law.

It would be quite a challenge for someone like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by far the most powerful voice from Punjab in 70 years, to sustain the kind of resistance he is likely to face in the next couple of weeks and months, but we are certainly heading for a 'New Political Order,' with or without Sharif.

The Sharif journey from GT road to Convention Centre, clearly reflect his refusal to accept the verdict of the five-member in Panama case, during which he also got an idea of his popularity and people's response in post-SC verdict. His spouse, Kulsoom Nawaz’s victory despite less margin were seen by him and PML-N, as people's confidence on Nawaz Sharif leadership.

Sharif's emotional speech at the Convention centre, after he was re-elected as president of the PML-N despite being disqualified by the Supreme Court, speak volumes for his defiant mood. Though, he has not announced any future strategy, but it was clear from his stance that PML-N government has decided to take a tough stance in the events, likely to unfold in coming weeks and months.

This writer is the senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO