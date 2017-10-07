Punjab govt develops software for land record

Rawalpindi :Keeping in view the problems being faced in the process of computerisation of the land record in the urban areas the Punjab government has developed a new software that would ensure provision of 'fard malkiyat' and other relevant documents and details of a property within 30 minutes.

According to the details, the new software would provide computerized record in the urban areas about each foot of land and would help address all land-related problems under one roof in coordination with the tier-3 data centre at the Arfa Kareem Technology Park in Lahore.

A backup system is also being established in Rawalpindi to ensure the protection of land record files. The VIP culture has been removed from all land management centres and the facility of free call centre (111-22-22-77) and cameras has also been installed for monitoring of centres. Separate counters have been formed for the females and old citizens.