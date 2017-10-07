Met Office warns of heat wave

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning about a heat wave in Karachi with temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius bar on coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Due to the developing low pressure area off Indian Coast in the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze along Pakistani Coastline will weaken. Under such conditions, temperatures along Pakistan coastal areas including Karachi will gradually increase during the next four to five days resulting into moderate heat wave conditions," PMD official Mahmood Ali Zaidi said in a weather advisery. The weatherman said the daytime high temperatures in Karachi could cross the 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday before easing.