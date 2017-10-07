‘Need to generate employment in forestry sector’

Islamabad :The federal government has asked the provincial governments to review all the existing policies, laws and procedures pertaining to protected areas with a view to identifying gaps in designation and their effective management, especially in the context of involvement of local communities.

A letter sent to the provincial forest departments stated it is now recognised that there is a large group of stakeholders that needs to be involved in forest policy development and management.

About 4.2 million ha of Pakistan is under forests and planted trees, which is equivalent to 4.8 per cent of the total land area. It said it is necessary to motivate people to cooperate in realizing the objectives of forestry sector plans, policies and laws.