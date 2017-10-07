Railways to provide land for sports complex

LAHORE :Pakistan Railways will provide land to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for construction of a sports complex at the main road, Singhpura.

This decision was made during a meeting between Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday at Railways Headquarters. Meanwhile, Railways police claimed to have seized 66 kilograms of hashish and arrested a drug trafficker, Nadeem, in Pakistan Express. The hashish was being transported from Faisalabad to Karachi.

Miani Sahib upgrade: Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed has inaugurated the construction and upgrade work of Miani Sahib Graveyard Janazghah on Friday. The DC said that an amount of Rs 12.1 million had been earmarked for the upgradation project which would be completed within two months. “The upgrade work includes a car and motorcycle parking, main gate of the Janazgha, tube-well, bath area for bodies, extension of the Janazgha area, walkways, ablution areas, toilets,” he added. He directed the contractor of the project to use outstanding material in the project.Additional Advocate General Punjab Umer Farooq Khan, legal adviser of Miani Sahib Graveyard Malik Maqbool Sadiq and Local Government Deputy Director Afzal Rehan were also present.

projects: The Punjab government has approved two development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 3030.968 million. These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party of current fiscal year 2017-18. The meeting was presided by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu, all members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes include widening of Aik Moria Pull, Lahore (Revised) at the estimated cost of Rs 703.600 million and improvement of Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the estimated cost of Rs 2327.368 million.