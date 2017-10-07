PU faculty honoured

LAHORE :The faculty members of Punjab University (PU) Institute of Business Administration have won three best research papers award in 9th South Asian International Conference (SAICON) 2017 held in Bhurban.

According to a press release, Assistant Professor Dr Humaira Asad won two best paper awards while one award was clinched by Dr Rafia Faiz and Altmash. Researchers from different parts of the world participated in the conference and presented 92 research papers. The titles of Dr Humaira’s papers were “Effective Financial Development and Poverty: An Empirical Investigation” co-authored with John Maloney and James Davidson, and “Can Innovation Orientation Improve Operational Performance? An Empirical Investigation of Manufacturing Concerns in Pakistan” co-authored with Hajira Liaquat.