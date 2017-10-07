Imran’s birthday celebrated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local chapters celebrated birthday of party Chairman Imran Khan who turned 65 on October 5. The cake cutting ceremonies were held at different locations of Lahore on Friday which were addressed by PTI Punjab former President Ejaz Chaudhry and others who prayed for long life and health of their leader and for the prosperity of Pakistan.
