Sat October 07, 2017
Lahore

October 7, 2017

Imran’s birthday celebrated

LAHORE :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local chapters celebrated birthday of party Chairman Imran Khan who turned 65 on October 5. The cake cutting ceremonies were held at different locations of Lahore on Friday which were addressed by PTI Punjab former President Ejaz Chaudhry and others who prayed for long life and health of their leader and for the prosperity of Pakistan.

